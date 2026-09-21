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Erdogan meets Libya's al-Menfi at UN General Assembly session

Erdogan meets Libya's al-Menfi at UN General Assembly session

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21:23, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:29, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Erdogan meets Libya's al-Menfi at UN General Assembly session
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish House (Turkevi) on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States, on September 21, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Mohamed al-Menfi, chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, at the Turkevi Center in New York on Monday, with the two leaders discussing bilateral relations on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Mohamed al-Menfi, chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, at the Turkevi Center in New York on Monday, holding closed-door talks on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The Turkish House, located across from United Nations headquarters, served as the venue for the diplomatic encounter.

Diplomatic engagement

No statements were issued regarding the specific content of the bilateral discussions. The meeting comes as world leaders gather for the annual high-level debate at the General Assembly, which opened earlier this month in Manhattan.

Regional cooperation

Ankara maintains deep historical and cultural ties with Tripoli and has consistently emphasized the importance of Libya's stability for regional security. Türkiye supports the political unity and territorial integrity of the North African nation, which has faced years of factional conflict following the 2011 uprising. Erdogan's government has previously signed maritime and security agreements with Libyan authorities.

Erdogan is scheduled to deliver an address to the General Assembly during the week-long diplomatic gathering. The Turkish delegation is expected to hold additional bilateral meetings with counterparts from various nations throughout the session.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganmohamed al-menfilibyatürkiyeun general assemblyturkevi centernew yorkdiplomacy
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