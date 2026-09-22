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UK to provide Saudi Arabia with 'defensive' military support

UK to provide Saudi Arabia with 'defensive' military support

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08:29, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:33, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
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UK to provide Saudi Arabia with 'defensive' military support
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Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the UK will provide "defensive air-to-air refueling" support to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh requested military aid, saying the time-limited assistance would help protect Britain's interests amid ongoing Houthi attacks on the kingdom's capital and energy facilities.


British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Monday that the United Kingdom will provide "defensive air-to-air refueling" support to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom requested military assistance following recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi group. The decision was approved after Burnham received advice from Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, according to the BBC.

Government officials said the support will be "time limited" and is expected to continue for weeks initially. UK officials described the assistance as enabling Saudi fighter jets to intercept and destroy incoming Houthi missiles and drones, though specific operational details remain undisclosed.

Houthi attacks on kingdom

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's internationally recognized government in a civil war, with Saudi Arabia backing the government forces. In recent days, the group has claimed responsibility for drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting Riyadh and energy facilities along the country's Red Sea coast.

Securing British interests

Speaking to reporters while traveling to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Burnham connected the decision to concerns over the cost of living and the need to protect Britain's wider interests. "I go back to the point I made about cost-of-living pressures and acting to secure the interests of Britain and the wider region," he said. "Because of course Saudi Arabia has been experiencing attacks, is looking at potential further disruption, and we need to keep those pathways open, and hence our agreement to the request."

Titles :andy burnhamsaudi arabiayemenhouthisunited kingdomair-to-air refuelingred seabritish foreign policy
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