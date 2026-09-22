Home
World
America
Zelenskyy says Trump didn't demand unilateral halt to energy strikes

Zelenskyy says Trump didn't demand unilateral halt to energy strikes

Elif Şanlı
23:13, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 23:19, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Zelenskyy says Trump didn't demand unilateral halt to energy strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Washington did not demand a unilateral halt to strikes on Russian energy infrastructure during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, adding that Kyiv would accept an energy ceasefire only if Moscow halts similar strikes against Ukrainian facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump did not pressure Kyiv to unilaterally halt attacks against Russian energy infrastructure during bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Energy ceasefire conditions

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine remained prepared to stop striking energy targets if Moscow agreed to reciprocal measures. “We are ready for an energy ceasefire if the Russians do not strike our energy infrastructure,” he said, noting that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would convey the proposal to Russian officials.

Defense systems and diplomatic push

The Ukrainian leader also raised the prospect of manufacturing Patriot air defense systems domestically, estimating that establishing production would require between one and one-and-a-half years. He told reporters that Trump had responded positively to requests for licensing assistance, though he received no definitive commitment regarding immediate interceptor deliveries. “No one said ‘no,’ but I did not receive a particularly specific answer,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy reminded attendees that Kyiv had signed a contract with Berlin for 600 Patriot missiles, split into two batches of 300 each. He added that he had urged Trump to involve Chinese President Xi Jinping in future peace negotiations regarding the conflict.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyydonald trumpukrainerussiaun general assemblyenergy ceasefirepatriot missilesxi jinping
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026