Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump did not pressure Kyiv to unilaterally halt attacks against Russian energy infrastructure during bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Energy ceasefire conditions

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine remained prepared to stop striking energy targets if Moscow agreed to reciprocal measures. “We are ready for an energy ceasefire if the Russians do not strike our energy infrastructure,” he said, noting that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would convey the proposal to Russian officials.

Defense systems and diplomatic push

The Ukrainian leader also raised the prospect of manufacturing Patriot air defense systems domestically, estimating that establishing production would require between one and one-and-a-half years. He told reporters that Trump had responded positively to requests for licensing assistance, though he received no definitive commitment regarding immediate interceptor deliveries. “No one said ‘no,’ but I did not receive a particularly specific answer,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy reminded attendees that Kyiv had signed a contract with Berlin for 600 Patriot missiles, split into two batches of 300 each. He added that he had urged Trump to involve Chinese President Xi Jinping in future peace negotiations regarding the conflict.