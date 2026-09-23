President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Ankara supports efforts to normalize trade and transport ties with Yerevan, emphasizing his government's commitment to maintaining positive momentum in bilateral relations during their meeting in New York.

Diplomatic engagement at UN General Assembly

The two leaders convened at the Turkish House — known as Turkevi — on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate. They discussed bilateral relations alongside regional and global issues, reviewing recent developments in the South Caucasus and exploring avenues for expanded cooperation.

Regional peace process

Erdogan stated that Türkiye welcomes reciprocal steps taken recently in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He noted that expanding cooperation between Ankara and Yerevan within international organizations is contributing to the broader normalization process, adding that sustained dialogue serves the interests of both nations and regional stability.

Erdogan invited Pashinyan to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting at Turkevi.