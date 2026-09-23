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Türkiye's Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in New York on UN sidelines

Türkiye's Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in New York on UN sidelines

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22:53, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye's Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in New York on UN sidelines
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Turkevi Center, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States, on September 23, 2026.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held closed-door talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday at the Turkish House in New York, with the leaders convening on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level session to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held closed-door talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday at the Turkish House in New York, with the bilateral meeting taking place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

Diplomatic encounter at Turkish House

The encounter occurred at Turkevi, Türkiye's diplomatic compound in Manhattan, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications. No statements were issued following the session, which lasted approximately one hour. Officials from both delegations attended the discussions, which focused on bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ankara's mediation efforts

Erdogan has positioned Türkiye as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. Ankara previously brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets via Turkish-controlled waterways. The Turkish leader maintains regular contact with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, hosting the Ukrainian president in Istanbul earlier this year.

UN General Assembly context

The meeting came as world leaders gathered at UN headquarters for the annual General Assembly debate. Erdogan is scheduled to address the assembly on Thursday, with Türkiye's foreign policy priorities and the Ukraine conflict expected to feature prominently in his speech. The Turkish delegation has emphasized Ankara's commitment to a negotiated settlement throughout the week.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganvolodymyr zelenskyyun general assemblyturkish housenew yorkukraine warblack sea grain initiative
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