Erdogan: Türkiye-US strategic cooperation expanding in all areas
, Wednesday22:52, 23/09/2026
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AATurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with business leaders in New York, United States on September 23, 2026.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that strategic cooperation between Türkiye and the United States is expanding across all areas, telling business leaders during his visit to New York that Ankara seeks to convert political alignment into strengthened economic and defense partnerships.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that strategic cooperation between Türkiye and the United States is expanding across all areas. Speaking in New York, he told business leaders that Ankara seeks stronger economic ties.
Energy and aviation deals
Addressing the forum, Erdogan stated: "We recently finalized major agreements with the US in energy, aviation and other critical sectors through our joint efforts." He said these deals deepen bilateral ties.
Defense capabilities
The Turkish president added that Türkiye's NATO-standard defense industry can contribute to allied supply security. This strengthens Ankara's role as a defense partner, he noted.