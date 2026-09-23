



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that strategic cooperation between Türkiye and the United States is expanding across all areas. Speaking in New York, he told business leaders that Ankara seeks stronger economic ties.

Energy and aviation deals

Addressing the forum, Erdogan stated: "We recently finalized major agreements with the US in energy, aviation and other critical sectors through our joint efforts." He said these deals deepen bilateral ties.

Defense capabilities

The Turkish president added that Türkiye's NATO-standard defense industry can contribute to allied supply security. This strengthens Ankara's role as a defense partner, he noted.