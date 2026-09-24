US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine have both signaled interest in a limited ceasefire covering energy infrastructure and grain shipments. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, he said Washington stands ready to help facilitate such an arrangement.

Limited truce proposal

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Rubio cautioned that such a deal would not resolve the broader conflict, though it might ease global pressures exacerbated by the war. "Both sides have expressed an interest in some limited ceasefire that involved grain and energy," he told reporters, adding that Washington would be "very open" to supporting negotiations.

Divergent strategic priorities

Rubio detailed how "energy" translates to distinct strategic threats for each country. For Moscow, the priority centers on protecting refineries and oil and gas facilities from Ukrainian strikes, while Kyiv faces mounting attacks on its electrical grid that threaten civilian heating as winter nears. "Both sides have identified energy as a strategic objective of their war aims," Rubio said, explaining that damage to Ukraine's grid directly affects daily life, whereas hits on Russian facilities undermine state revenues.

US diplomatic push

The secretary said the proposal had been discussed during recent US engagements with both capitals, including his direct conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We're always open to exploring" a limited ceasefire, Rubio stated, stressing that Washington could play a constructive role if the parties move toward an agreement. "The sooner we can reach that agreement, the less things will be destroyed, and the less people are going to die on both sides," he added.