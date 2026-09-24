Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv is 'very open' to Türkiye hosting a trilateral leaders' meeting on peace negotiations, expressing support for the proposal following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York.

Trilateral summit proposal

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly as he departed the Turkish House, Zelenskyy highlighted the 'very strong relations' between Türkiye and Ukraine. He described the meeting as productive, noting that Erdogan had told him he was ready to host a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level. 'I said that if president could organize, we will support the idea to be in Türkiye,' he said. 'We will be ready to come for such summit,' he added.

Trade and economic ties

The Ukrainian president also highlighted the free trade agreement between the two countries, stating that both nations aim to increase bilateral trade significantly. 'We decided that we will increase the trade between our countries from $1 billion to $10 billion,' Zelenskyy said, adding that the two countries are making progress toward this goal. The current trade volume stands at approximately $1 billion, with both sides seeking to expand economic cooperation.

Black Sea security

Zelenskyy said his meeting with Erdogan also covered maritime security, a potential ceasefire or truce at sea and food security issues. 'Türkiye is a very strong partner on the Black Sea with Ukraine,' he said, emphasizing Ankara's strategic role in regional stability. The discussions come amid ongoing efforts to secure shipping routes and maintain grain exports through Black Sea corridors.