Emine Erdogan, Türkiye's first lady and chair of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, told the World Economic Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in New York on Monday that current production and consumption systems cannot carry humanity into the future, describing the planet as a "ravaged mine" where oceans "cannot breathe" and cities are overwhelmed by waste.

Planet at breaking point

Speaking via video message after being unable to attend the gathering in person, Erdogan stated that linear economic models have reached their hard limits. "Our planet resembles a ravaged mine, the oceans cannot breathe, and cities are struggling to cope with their waste. Therefore, a circular economy is not one of the options before us; it is a necessity for our future," she said. She noted that achieving this transition requires strengthening sustainable development frameworks, expanding recycling infrastructure, and accelerating the shift toward renewable energy sources.

Zero waste 'redesign'

Erdogan identified zero waste initiatives as the critical mechanism for systemic transformation rather than mere individual behavioral change. "We see zero waste as a key to achieving all of this. Because zero waste is not merely a waste-management approach that individuals incorporate into their daily lives. Zero waste means redesigning our production and consumption models and redefining our relationship with nature," she said. She stressed the need for new economic incentives that encourage durable, repairable products and provide systemic support for sustainable lifestyle choices.

The first lady cited the zero waste program launched in Türkiye in 2017 as evidence of such systemic change, noting it has since evolved into a global movement. "Indeed, we still have a window of opportunity to combat the climate crisis and build a sustainable future. I believe that Zero Waste, which we launched in Türkiye in 2017 and which has now become a global movement, is a transformative force in making the most of this opportunity," she said. "With the right steps we take together, I hope we can make a new beginning — one in which we protect our resources rather than consume them, and create value instead of waste," she added. Erdogan expressed hope of meeting participants at COP31 in Antalya after thanking the World Economic Forum for organizing the sessions.