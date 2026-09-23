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Palestinian judges train in cybercrime, AML in Türkiye

Palestinian judges train in cybercrime, AML in Türkiye

Elif Şanlı
15:43, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:44, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Palestinian judges train in cybercrime, AML in Türkiye
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An 18-member delegation of Palestinian judges and prosecutors led by the Palestinian Judicial Institute's director is attending a specialized training program on cybercrime and anti-money laundering at the Justice Academy of Türkiye, marking the latest phase of judicial cooperation under a bilateral agreement between Ankara and Palestine.

An 18-member delegation of Palestinian judges and prosecutors led by Palestinian Judicial Institute Director Wesam Salayma has begun a specialized training program on cybercrime and anti-money laundering at the Justice Academy of Türkiye, academy officials said. The initiative, which runs through September 26, opened on Saturday with remarks from Justice Academy President Metin Yildirim, who emphasized the strong historic ties between Ankara and Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people regarding developments in Gaza.

Digital crime curriculum

The curriculum addresses crypto assets and criminal law, cyberbullying, offenses against personal data, and electronic evidence collection alongside technological investigative measures and artificial intelligence applications in cybercrime. Participants will also examine financial investigations into online betting, Court of Cassation practices concerning money laundering, international judicial cooperation mechanisms, and crime proceeds recovery, while academics and judiciary members contribute to sessions covering UN and Council of Europe regulations and European Court of Human Rights rulings.

Bilateral cooperation framework

The program is organized under a memorandum of understanding signed between the judicial training institutions of Türkiye and Palestine, providing for joint symposiums, expert exchanges, research projects, and digital training platforms over a five-year validity period. The agreement will automatically renew for successive three-year periods unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate, with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) supporting the current initiative as part of broader institutional partnership.

Titles :wesam salaymametin yildirimpalestinian judicial institutejustice academy of türkiyecybercrime traininganti-money launderingtikapalestine türkiye relations
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