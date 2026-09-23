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Türkiye returns 76 fugitives from eight countries

Türkiye returns 76 fugitives from eight countries

Elif Şanlı
12:45, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:52, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye returns 76 fugitives from eight countries
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The Turkish Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that coordinated international operations have secured the return of 76 wanted suspects from eight countries, including the United States, Germany, and France, asserting that enhanced cooperation with foreign law enforcement ensures no criminal will evade justice by fleeing abroad.

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that security forces have secured the return of 76 wanted suspects from eight countries following coordinated operations with international law enforcement agencies. The extraditions mark the latest phase of Ankara's intensifying campaign against transnational crime, officials noted.

Of the 76 individuals returned, 29 were subject to Interpol Red Notices while 47 were sought under domestic search warrants, the ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. Authorities tracked the suspects who had fled abroad and secured their arrests through bilateral cooperation with police agencies in the respective jurisdictions, according to ministry statements.

International coordination

The suspects were extradited from Georgia, Greece, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Azerbaijan — nations spanning multiple continents, officials noted. Turkish law enforcement coordinated closely with counterparts in each country to locate and apprehend individuals who had attempted to evade prosecution by crossing international borders, the ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that "No criminal will be able to disappear by fleeing abroad," adding that joint operations with foreign partners would continue indefinitely. More than two dozen suspects flagged by Interpol were among those returned, underscoring the scope of international coordination in the latest enforcement wave.

Titles :türkiyeinterior ministryinterpol red noticeextraditionfugitivesgeorgiagermanyunited statesnsosyal
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