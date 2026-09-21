Türkiye's Sivrihisar Airshow dazzles skies over Eskişehir

Photos of eastern Turkey paralyzed by snow

Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures have paralyzed life in many provinces the of eastern Turkey. As many as 1,500 roads were closed due to the inclement weather as snowfall reached up to 115 centimeters in Muş province, 92 centimeters in Ağrı, 55 centimeters in Erzurum, 42 centimeters in Kars, 32 centimeters in Ardahan, 19 centimeters in Iğdır and 6 centimeters in Erzincan. Eastern Turkey is currently under the impact of a cold front, with snowfall expected to last until the end of Wednesday.