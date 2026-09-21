Türkiye's Sivrihisar Airshow dazzles skies over Eskişehir

Adorable baby animals of Eskişehir Zoo
Cameroon sheep and lambs are seen at Eskişehir Zoo in Eskişehir, Turkey on January 04, 2018. A total of 70 babies were born from 15 different species at Eskişehir zoo in 2017. Animals here are fed following special diets depending on the season. According to the authorities, 30 spur-thighed tortoises, 7 Cameroon sheep, 5 wallabies, 4 chinchillas, 4 ostriches, 3 meerkats, 3 deers, 2 gazelles, 2 ring-tailed lemurs, 2 Grivet monkeys, 2 capybaras, 2 kinkajous, 2 blue amp; yellow Macaw parrotts, 1 Guineafowl and 1 antilope were born in 2017.