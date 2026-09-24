Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged Muslims living in Western societies to pursue integration while firmly rejecting assimilationist pressures, telling an audience in New York that maintaining linguistic and cultural ties to their homelands strengthens rather than weakens their participation in civic life.

'Yes to integration, no to assimilation'

Speaking at Gotham Hall during an event organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC), the Union of International Democrats (UID), the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) and the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), Erdogan highlighted challenges facing Muslim communities in Europe and beyond. "Unfortunately, there are problems in many parts of the world, particularly in Europe. Muslims are expected not to integrate but to assimilate. We say 'yes' to integration and 'no' to every form of assimilation," he said, drawing a sharp distinction between participating in society and surrendering cultural identity.

The Turkish leader emphasized that preserving one's mother tongue and cultural heritage does not conflict with becoming an active member of the broader community. "Learning their own language and culture and maintaining their ties with their homeland is not an obstacle to integration," Erdogan added, noting that Turkish Americans can simultaneously advance their standing in political, economic and social spheres while retaining their distinct identity.

Urges participation in US midterm elections

Erdogan turned his attention to the upcoming US midterm elections, urging Turkish Americans to exercise their democratic rights and increase their political visibility. "I call on all our citizens to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming midterm elections. It is very, very important that you reflect your will at the ballot box at the highest level," he stated, framing electoral participation as essential to amplifying community interests within the American political system.

He encouraged the diaspora to continue their activities with unity and solidarity, stressing that individual achievements must evolve into robust institutions capable of serving future generations. Stronger community organizations would help confront rising anti-Muslim sentiment, xenophobia and discrimination, he noted.

Türkiye pledges continued support

Erdogan praised the work of TASC and other civil society organizations, pledging that Ankara would maintain its backing for Turkish citizens and communities across the United States. "I want you to know that Türkiye and we will always stand by you and are ready to provide you with every kind of support," he said, reinforcing the government's commitment to diaspora welfare.

The president's remarks come amid ongoing debates in Europe and North America regarding multiculturalism and minority integration policies. His intervention adds Ankara's voice to transatlantic discussions on whether Muslim communities can maintain religious and cultural practices while achieving full civic participation.