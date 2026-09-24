US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday openly questioned how Iran's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly would return to Tehran, stating that American sanctions have severely constrained the Islamic Republic's international aviation operations.

Speaking in Washington, Bessent said the Treasury's "Operation Economic Outcast" has succeeded in shutting down between 80% and 90% of Iran's external flights, effectively isolating officials and civilians alike. "In terms of Operation Economic Outcast, we are squeezing the Iranians like they've never seen today," he said.

Warnings to global financiers

The Treasury Secretary issued a stark warning to international banks, companies and financial institutions currently supporting Iranian operations, stating that Washington possesses full visibility of their activities and would move to freeze their assets and block their transactions. "We have made it very clear around the world, whether it's the financiers, the people who are doing business, the people who are supplying the Iranians, we know who you are, you know who you are," Bessent said.

Triple pressure strategy

Bessent outlined a comprehensive strategy combining military operations, naval blockades and unprecedented financial sanctions designed to isolate Tehran completely. He described the current phase as an effort to cut off the country's financial oxygen following six weeks of kinetic activity and the ongoing maritime blockade. "So we had six weeks of kinetic activity. We have the blockade. And now we have an effort never seen before in terms of constricting and cutting off the financial oxygen to them," he stated.

Washington's objectives

The sanctions campaign could extend for weeks or months as Washington pursues one of three specific outcomes, Bessent noted. The administration seeks either internal divisions within Iran's leadership, a popular uprising against the regime, or a comprehensive agreement where Tehran abandons its current policies and complies with international commitments.

Bessent acknowledged that Washington had attempted to reach a diplomatic agreement earlier this year, but accused Iranian authorities of responding by escalating attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. "If there is a deal, I guarantee you they're going to stick with it," he said.