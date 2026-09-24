Home
Türkiye
Politics
Türkiye slams Israeli minister's 'undignified' remarks on Erdogan

Türkiye slams Israeli minister's 'undignified' remarks on Erdogan

Elif Şanlı
15:16, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:17, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye slams Israeli minister's 'undignified' remarks on Erdogan
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz for using "undignified and inappropriate" language against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, warning that the comments could not obscure Israel's actions in Gaza.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz for using "undignified and inappropriate" language against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that such remarks could not divert attention from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Duran said in a statement that Katz's comments failed to obscure Israel's record of wrongdoing, noting that the minister's reported interest in Turkish television dramas did not equate to understanding historical truth.

Historical accountability

The statement specifically accused Israel of maintaining a "record of genocide in the eyes of humanity or before history," adding that such actions could not be hidden by rhetorical attacks against Turkish leadership. It emphasized that history is recorded in the collective memory of nations and the conscience of humanity rather than learned from entertainment.

'Silence will not erase truth'

"Today, history is being written before our eyes," the statement said, noting that under Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye would continue to advocate for justice and Palestinian rights. The statement concluded by invoking lines from a Turkish poet — "If we remain silent, history will not. If history falls silent, truth will not" — while warning that the Israeli government's actions in Gaza continue to face serious international scrutiny and allegations under international law.

Titles :burhanettin duranisrael katzrecep tayyip erdogantürkiyeisraelgazagenocide allegationsturkish communications directoratemiddle east diplomacypalestinian rights
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026