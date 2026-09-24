Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz for using "undignified and inappropriate" language against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that such remarks could not divert attention from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Duran said in a statement that Katz's comments failed to obscure Israel's record of wrongdoing, noting that the minister's reported interest in Turkish television dramas did not equate to understanding historical truth.

Historical accountability

The statement specifically accused Israel of maintaining a "record of genocide in the eyes of humanity or before history," adding that such actions could not be hidden by rhetorical attacks against Turkish leadership. It emphasized that history is recorded in the collective memory of nations and the conscience of humanity rather than learned from entertainment.

'Silence will not erase truth'

"Today, history is being written before our eyes," the statement said, noting that under Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye would continue to advocate for justice and Palestinian rights. The statement concluded by invoking lines from a Turkish poet — "If we remain silent, history will not. If history falls silent, truth will not" — while warning that the Israeli government's actions in Gaza continue to face serious international scrutiny and allegations under international law.