Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Wednesday discussed electricity interconnections and hydrocarbon pipelines with Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi, saying Ankara stands ready to transform its infrastructure expertise into concrete cooperation projects. Bayraktar said he met Saddi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in Washington to explore joint initiatives that could enhance regional energy security.

"We discussed opportunities for joint work in electricity interconnections and hydrocarbons through pipelines that will contribute to regional energy supply security," Bayraktar said on X. He added that such projects could also contribute to shared prosperity and stability in the region.

Infrastructure cooperation

Bayraktar said Türkiye could turn its experience in energy infrastructure and resource diversification into concrete areas of cooperation based on Lebanon's needs and priorities in the energy sector.

He said the two countries attach importance to ensuring that projects developed between Türkiye and Lebanon support "reliable and uninterrupted" access to energy across the region.