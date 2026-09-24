Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged the United Nations to overhaul its Security Council by eliminating the veto power and ensuring equitable regional representation for all continents, while forcefully condemning Israeli actions in the ongoing Gaza conflict as genocide.

Call to overhaul UN Security Council

Addressing the UN General Assembly in Geneva, Sanchez stated that the principles underpinning the international system face mounting challenges from political actors seeking to reverse decades of progress toward global cooperation. "We need to reform the Security Council so that all of the regions in the world have fair representation, and so that we can do away with the right of veto of the permanent members," he said, arguing that the current structure fails to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and perpetuates historical inequities.

He warned that peace, sustainability and equal opportunities are "being attacked" by forces aiming to return the world to a "dark past" of unilateralism and conflict. Citing the UN Charter's foundational principles, Sanchez added that "no country should be a judge in its own case, no matter how powerful they are," emphasizing that the veto privilege fundamentally undermines the prospect of equitable international justice.

Condemnation of Gaza 'genocide'

Sanchez issued a stark warning regarding rising authoritarian trends and governments that disregard fundamental norms, though he declined to name specific capitals. "I don't need to point them out. We all know who they are and what their modus operandi is," he said, referencing actors who systematically violate humanitarian law and international treaties.

The Spanish leader reiterated Madrid's "unequivocal" condemnation of the Middle East conflict, specifically targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct of military operations. He cited the "genocide that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is still perpetrating in Gaza," accusing the Israeli leadership of systematic violations against Palestinian civilians and fundamental humanitarian principles established under international law.

Spain's diplomatic measures

Sanchez outlined concrete measures Madrid has adopted to uphold UN Charter obligations, noting that his government had done "everything possible" to counter violations through diplomatic and economic channels. These actions include maintaining comprehensive sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine and implementing a strict arms embargo on the Israeli government to prevent further escalation in Gaza.

He argued that multilateralism remains the most effective framework for managing global interdependence in an era of complex transnational threats. Spain continues to advocate for strengthened international mechanisms and institutional reforms capable of addressing persistent power imbalances and ongoing conflicts through dialogue rather than military force.