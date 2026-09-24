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EU eyes more investment, upgraded partnership with Syria

EU eyes more investment, upgraded partnership with Syria

Elif Şanlı
10:00, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:03, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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EU eyes more investment, upgraded partnership with Syria
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc aims to mobilise additional investment in Syria and upgrade its partnership with Damascus, emphasising the EU's role in supporting reconstruction and refugee returns following her meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the UN General Assembly.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday that the European Union aims to mobilise additional investment in Syria and elevate its partnership with Damascus, reaffirming Brussels' commitment to the country's reconstruction and stability following her meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Digital Diplomacy and Strategic Goals

Speaking on the social media platform X, von der Leyen emphasised the EU's dedication to supporting Syria's political transition. "The EU remains a reliable partner for a peaceful, stable and inclusive transition in Syria, free from harmful foreign interference," she said. The Commission president noted that Brussels is actively working on reconstruction and recovery efforts, as well as facilitating the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their homeland.

"As next steps, we aim to mobilise more investment and upgrade our partnership," von der Leyen added, outlining the bloc's intention to deepen economic ties with the new Syrian administration.

Financial Framework

The high-level meeting follows von der Leyen's visit to Damascus in January, where she announced a new framework for EU-Syria cooperation. During that trip, she pledged approximately €620 million ($705 million) in financial support for 2026 and 2027, covering humanitarian aid, early recovery programmes and bilateral assistance to the war-torn country.

Titles :ursula von der leyenahmad al-sharaaeuropean commissionsyriadamascusun general assemblysyria reconstructioneu foreign policy
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