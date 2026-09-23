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Swiss president warns UN that global order faces 'severe constraints'

Swiss president warns UN that global order faces 'severe constraints'

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14:01, 23/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 14:11, 23/09/2026, Wednesday
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Swiss president warns UN that global order faces 'severe constraints'
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President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin

Swiss President Guy Parmelin told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the post-World War II international order is under severe strain from multiplying conflicts and violations of the UN Charter, warning that technological advances risk creating new global divides without proper governance.


Swiss President Guy Parmelin warned the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the post-World War II international order faces "severe constraints" from multiplying conflicts and geopolitical tensions, pointing to open violations of the United Nations Charter and a crisis of confidence in multilateral institutions. "Conflicts are multiplying and becoming deadlocked. The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated," he said, according to the Swiss delegation.

Artificial intelligence risks

Turning to artificial intelligence, Parmelin acknowledged that the technology offers considerable possibilities but risks creating "a new divide" between nations with infrastructure and those merely experiencing its effects. "We must ensure that technological progress broadens opportunities without widening the gaps," he said, adding that regulations preventing all innovation would deprive societies of "enormous potential" while protectionism fragments global supply chains.

Swiss neutrality and UN reform

Reaffirming Switzerland's commitment to neutrality, Parmelin said such a stance goes "hand in hand with a steadfast commitment" to the UN Charter. He pledged Bern would continue offering good offices for de-escalation, noting that "Dialogue is a tool for de-escalation when crises erupt," and backed UN80 reforms to make the body "more coherent, more effective, and more results-oriented."

Titles :guy parmelinswitzerlandun general assemblyun charterartificial intelligenceun80 initiativemultilateralismglobal trade
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