Emine Erdogan called for urgent global action on climate change and stronger protections for children in digital spaces during her visit to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, where she led discussions on sustainable development and zero-waste initiatives alongside world leaders.

Climate action and circular economy

Speaking at the opening of New York Climate Week on Sept. 21, the first lady said climate change represents one of the most visible consequences of human activity's burden on the planet. "The Zero Waste movement has transformed individuals from helpless observers of the climate crisis into key actors in finding solutions," she said, noting that behavioral changes can develop into lasting systems when supported by appropriate policies. At the International Energy Agency's High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue, she highlighted Türkiye's renewable energy capacity — fifth in Europe and 11th globally — with plans to reach 120 gigawatts by 2035, adding in a message to the World Economic Forum that a circular economy is "a necessity for our future" as the planet "resembles a plundered mine."

Digital safety standards

Emine Erdogan also attended "The Invisible Architecture: Building Safe Digital Systems for Children" at UN headquarters, organized under her patronage with UNICEF. She warned that children are increasingly treated as targets whose attention and personal data are monitored. "Ensuring children's safety is not solely the responsibility of parents; it is the responsibility of all of us," she said, calling for common global standards developed under the UN umbrella rather than differing national practices.

Diplomatic engagements and COP31

Throughout her visit, the first lady held meetings with spouses of world leaders at the Turkish House — Türkiye's diplomatic center in New York — including Rosangela Lula da Silva of Brazil, Fatima Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Rachel Ruto of Kenya. She also met with Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Türkiye is set to host COP31 in November, where Emine Erdogan said the nation intends to further advance its zero-waste approach as part of the conference action agenda.