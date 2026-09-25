Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged the United States and Iran to return to dialogue to end their war during a closed-door meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, expressing support for the framework deal brokered by Islamabad and Doha in June. Xi told Trump that China has "always believed that the sovereignty and security of all countries should be respected" and has played a constructive role in easing tensions between Washington and Tehran, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Beijing has "encouraged relevant parties to stay committed to peaceful solutions and maintain the momentum of talks," he said, adding that China supports both sides returning to the June framework to negotiate a comprehensive agreement covering the nuclear issue and other matters.

Mediation efforts

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched military action against Iran, prompting Pakistan to secure a ceasefire on April 8 and host more than 20 hours of talks between American and Iranian officials in Islamabad. Following weeks of mediation by Islamabad and Doha, the two sides reached a framework agreement on June 18 providing 60 days to negotiate a longer-term deal, though retaliatory strikes resumed shortly thereafter as tensions persisted.

Taiwan issue

Xi also urged the US to "adhere to the correct position of opposing 'Taiwan independence'" and handle the Taiwan question prudently to lay a solid foundation for bilateral strategic cooperation, noting that Beijing's position on safeguarding its national unity and territorial integrity is "crystal clear." China considers Taiwan a breakaway province while Taipei has maintained its self-rule since 1949, and Xi emphasized that building a constructive relationship based on strategic stability is not an expedient measure but requires sustained effort to translate into action.