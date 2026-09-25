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Pezeshkian: Iran seeks deal with US, not war

Pezeshkian: Iran seeks deal with US, not war

Elif Şanlı
07:53, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 08:02, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Pezeshkian: Iran seeks deal with US, not war
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Fox News on Thursday that Tehran does not seek war with the United States and remains prepared to pursue a negotiated agreement, addressing ongoing tensions between the two countries following the collapse of a June memorandum that had envisioned a final peace deal within 60 days.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday that Tehran does not seek war with the United States and remains prepared to pursue a negotiated agreement, telling Fox News that Washington must choose whether to end hostilities or continue the conflict. In an exclusive interview with the network's Bret Baier, Pezeshkian addressed mounting tensions between the two countries following the collapse of a June memorandum that had envisioned a final peace deal within 60 days. "We do not choose war. The war was imposed on us. We do not seek war," he said.

Peace deal collapsed

The Iranian president referred to the June memorandum that called for a final peace deal within 60 days but collapsed due to differences over navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "We did reach an agreement with your president (Donald Trump)," he said. "Based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward."

Nuclear program and regional ties

Pezeshkian stated that Iran would give up its 60% enriched uranium and comply with obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. "Yes," he said. "Within the framework of international law, based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, whatever we are supposed to adhere to, we will." He also rejected suggestions that Tehran had closed the Strait of Hormuz and addressed questions about ties to Hezbollah and the Houthis, saying the Yemeni group acts independently. "The Houthis are responsible for their own actions. They don't take directions from us," he said.

Supreme Leader's health

Baier questioned Pezeshkian about Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since replacing his father Ali Khamenei — killed in US-Israeli strikes in late February. The president said he met Khamenei in person almost a month earlier and spent about seven hours with him. Asked whether the supreme leader was healthy and able to govern, Pezeshkian responded: "Very much so, completely."

Titles :masoud pezeshkianiranunited statesdonald trumpfox newsbret baierstrait of hormuznuclear non-proliferation treatyayatollah mojtaba khameneihouthis
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