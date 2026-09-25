Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Islamabad’s “steadfast support” for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during talks with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam in New York, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s backing for Lebanon’s “sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity,” according to a statement posted on his official account on platform X.

He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, the strict observance of ceasefire arrangements, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The Pakistani premier also urged full implementation of international resolutions aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

Bilateral cooperation agenda

The two premiers discussed expanding cooperation through high-level exchanges, enhanced trade and investment, defense collaboration and institutional links, pledging continued coordination at the UN and other multilateral forums. Their meeting came as the UN General Assembly’s General Debate opened Tuesday and runs through Sept. 28.

Talks with UN chief

Separately, Sharif met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday. Guterres thanked Pakistan for its role as an elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, according to a UN readout. The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and Islamophobia.