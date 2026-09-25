



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday joined senior diplomats from eight nations at a United Nations General Assembly side event dedicated to international support for Libya, reaffirming Ankara's strategic commitment to the North African state's unity and stability.

The meeting, held on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York, convened representatives from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss economic prosperity and security frameworks for the war-torn nation.

'One Libya' vision

Addressing the gathering, Fidan underscored that Libya's stability remains essential for regional security and reiterated Türkiye's backing for efforts to establish a unified government. He referenced his August visit to Tripoli and Benghazi, stating that Ankara would continue actively contributing to peace initiatives under its "One Libya" policy.

The minister stressed the importance of international partners engaging in dialogue with all Libyan actors without discrimination, emphasizing support for a political process owned and led by Libyans themselves.

Capacity-building support

Fidan noted that Türkiye continues providing capacity-building assistance aimed at unifying and strengthening Libya's economic and security institutions. He added that Ankara stands ready to play a key role in development and security cooperation as the North African country works to consolidate its governmental structures in the coming period.