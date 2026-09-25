



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday chaired the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting in New York, presiding over the gathering as Türkiye holds the rotating chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, providing a platform for member states to exchange views on pressing concerns, according to diplomatic sources.

Regional crises dominate agenda

In his address to the assembled ministers, Fidan detailed Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and its occupation activities across Palestine, while also highlighting attacks against Syria and Lebanon. He assessed developments concerning Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia, stressing the importance of the OIC's role in safeguarding the rights of Muslim minorities and communities worldwide.

Annual diplomatic platform

Held annually during UN General Assembly week, the coordination meeting serves as an additional venue for foreign ministers to coordinate beyond the organization's annual Council of Foreign Ministers session. The Council normally convenes once yearly but can hold extraordinary sessions when necessary to address major issues concerning the Islamic world.

Türkiye's rotating presidency

Türkiye assumed the rotating chairmanship after hosting the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on June 21-22, 2025, under the theme "The OIC in a Transforming World." Ankara previously hosted Council meetings in 1976, 1991 and 2004.