Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye's Fidan chairs OIC foreign ministers' meeting in New York

Türkiye's Fidan chairs OIC foreign ministers' meeting in New York

Yenişafak English AA
00:59, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:09, 25/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Fidan chairs OIC foreign ministers' meeting in New York
AA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chairs the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Annual Coordination Meeting in his capacity as the Chair of the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 24, 2026.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chaired the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's annual coordination meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, addressing Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and attacks on Lebanon alongside broader Islamic world issues including developments in Iran, Yemen and Sudan, diplomatic sources said Thursday.


Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday chaired the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting in New York, presiding over the gathering as Türkiye holds the rotating chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, providing a platform for member states to exchange views on pressing concerns, according to diplomatic sources.

Regional crises dominate agenda

In his address to the assembled ministers, Fidan detailed Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and its occupation activities across Palestine, while also highlighting attacks against Syria and Lebanon. He assessed developments concerning Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia, stressing the importance of the OIC's role in safeguarding the rights of Muslim minorities and communities worldwide.

Annual diplomatic platform

Held annually during UN General Assembly week, the coordination meeting serves as an additional venue for foreign ministers to coordinate beyond the organization's annual Council of Foreign Ministers session. The Council normally convenes once yearly but can hold extraordinary sessions when necessary to address major issues concerning the Islamic world.

Türkiye's rotating presidency

Türkiye assumed the rotating chairmanship after hosting the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on June 21-22, 2025, under the theme "The OIC in a Transforming World." Ankara previously hosted Council meetings in 1976, 1991 and 2004.

Titles :hakan fidanoicorganization of islamic cooperationnew yorkun general assemblygazaisrael palestine conflictmuslim minoritiestürkiye foreign policy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026