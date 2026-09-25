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EU Council chief urges UN reform, decries Gaza 'impasse'

EU Council chief urges UN reform, decries Gaza 'impasse'

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00:55, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:11, 25/09/2026, Friday
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EU Council chief urges UN reform, decries Gaza 'impasse'
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European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday urged the UN General Assembly to pursue comprehensive Security Council reform to make the body more effective and inclusive, while expressing deep regret over the "impasse" in Gaza that prolongs the suffering of millions of civilians.

European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday urged comprehensive reform of the United Nations and its Security Council, telling the General Assembly that the organization must remain at the center of the multilateral system despite mounting geopolitical pressures and institutional shortcomings.

UN Reform and International Justice

"The answer is not withdrawal. The answer is to reform, renew and reinvest," Costa told the assembly, reiterating the EU's demand for comprehensive Security Council reform to make the body more "effective, inclusive, democratic and accountable." He stressed the need to uphold international law and protect international judicial institutions.

"Following and defending international law is not an option. It is our responsibility," Costa said, adding that the EU supports the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court and would defend their independence. He described threats and attacks against the ICC and its staff as "unacceptable," noting that accountability "cannot depend on political expediency."

Gaza and Middle East Peace

"We regret the current impasse in Gaza and, more broadly, in Palestine, which prolongs the suffering of millions of civilians," Costa said, reaffirming the bloc's commitment to a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace. He envisioned Israel and an independent, democratic Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security.

Costa also addressed Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that Moscow had repeatedly threatened the security of EU member states over the past twelve months and must put an end to the "dangerous escalation." He said the international community must use all available tools to create conditions for negotiations toward a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Artificial Intelligence Governance

Turning to emerging technologies, Costa called for an "accountable, transparent and regulated" global architecture for artificial intelligence. He warned that the AI industry cannot be regulated by a few major global companies, insisting that such technology must serve humanity rather than control it.

Titles :antonio costaeuropean councilun security councilinternational criminal courtgazapalestinerussia-ukraine warartificial intelligence regulation
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