Iranian aviation authorities suspended all flights to the United Arab Emirates from midnight Thursday, while a Tehran-Dushanbe service was forced to return after Turkmenistan denied transit permission, the Iranian Students News Agency reported.

UAE route suspension

The Civil Aviation Organization spokesman told ISNA the measure affected all Iranian carriers to the Emirates. The official did not specify the duration of the suspension or whether foreign airlines faced similar restrictions.

Central Asian airspace

The Dushanbe-bound aircraft reversed course when Turkmen authorities refused overflight rights. The plane returned to Imam Khomeini International Airport without reaching its destination in Tajikistan.

Regional disruptions

The cancellations mark the latest disruption to Gulf aviation amid heightened security concerns. Multiple carriers have faced rerouting challenges as neighboring states impose limitations on Iranian-registered aircraft transiting their airspace.