Gaza death toll reaches 73,928 as Israeli attacks kill 5

Gaza's Health Ministry on Thursday said five Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the ongoing genocide to 73,928. Hospitals in the enclave received five new bodies and 35 injured people during the same period, according to the ministry's daily statistical report.

Ceasefire violations

The ministry did not provide details on the circumstances of the deaths as the Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in force since October 10. Israeli violations have killed 1,408 Palestinians and injured 4,916 others since October 11, the ministry added.

Infrastructure devastation

The genocide, which began in October 2023, has now injured 175,030 people in total, the ministry said. Israel has destroyed around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.