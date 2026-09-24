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Syrian president meets Kuwait crown prince at UN General Assembly

Syrian president meets Kuwait crown prince at UN General Assembly

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11:58, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 13:37, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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Syrian president meets Kuwait crown prince at UN General Assembly
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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views on pressing regional issues during a high-level meeting held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, according to Syria's official SANA news agency.


Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah convened on Wednesday for high-level talks on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, focusing on bilateral cooperation and shared regional concerns, Syria's official SANA news agency reported. The meeting represents a significant diplomatic engagement for Damascus as it seeks to rebuild ties with Arab states following the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani joined the discussions, underscoring the transitional government's priority of reintegrating into the regional diplomatic fold.

Regional Cooperation Agenda

The two leaders explored avenues for strengthening relations between Syria and Kuwait and exchanged perspectives on several international matters of common interest, the agency said. Al-Sharaa, who leads Syria's transitional government after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Bashar al-Assad last year, has prioritized securing diplomatic recognition and economic support from Gulf monarchies. The talks in New York reflect Kuwait's cautious engagement with the new Syrian administration amid broader Arab efforts to stabilize the war-torn nation.

UN Assembly Context

The high-level meetings and general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly began Tuesday at UN headquarters and will continue through September 28, according to the UN's official program. Syria's participation marks a dramatic shift from previous years when the Assad regime faced isolation over its brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests that sparked the country's civil war in 2011. More than half a million people have been killed in the conflict, which displaced millions and devastated Syria's infrastructure.

Titles :ahmed al-sharaasabah khaled al-hamad al-sabahsyriakuwaitun general assemblyasaad al-shaibanisyria kuwait relationsnew york
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