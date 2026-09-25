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Fidan meets EU foreign policy chief Kallas at UN General Assembly

Fidan meets EU foreign policy chief Kallas at UN General Assembly

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00:46, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:26, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Fidan meets EU foreign policy chief Kallas at UN General Assembly
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with European Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (L) on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 24, 2026.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, noting that Fidan also met with counterparts from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Brunei.


Hakan Fidan met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday at the Turkish House in New York, where the two officials discussed bilateral relations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to the Foreign Ministry. The ministry disclosed the meeting on NSosyal, Türkiye's domestic social media platform, without providing further details on the talks.

Talks with Bosnia and Brunei

Fidan also held separate talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen during his visit to New York, the ministry said on NSosyal. Officials did not elaborate on the specific topics covered in these discussions.

Diplomatic venue

The Turkish House has served as a central venue for Ankara's diplomatic engagements during this year's UN General Assembly. Fidan's schedule includes multiple bilateral meetings with counterparts from various regions, underscoring Türkiye's multilateral approach to the annual diplomatic gathering.

Titles :hakan fidankaja kallasturkish houseun general assemblybosnia and herzegovinabruneielmedin konakovicprince abdul mateen
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