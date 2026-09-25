



The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation has inaugurated a solar-powered borehole in Kwerjik on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital Juba, delivering approximately 4,000 litres of clean water daily to thousands who previously relied on a contaminated stream.

For years, residents of Kwerjik have drawn water from a nearby stream that becomes increasingly polluted during dry periods when water levels drop, exposing the community to serious health risks. The TDV installation — featuring solar panels and an automated distribution network — now provides a sustainable alternative designed to reduce waterborne diseases and improve public health outcomes, according to Anadolu Agency.

Community voices

Mary Sebila, a 31-year-old mother of three, described the transformation in daily life since the system's completion, according to Anadolu Agency. "The building of this water pump is so helpful," Sebila said, adding that the community previously fetched dirty water from the stream when levels dropped during dry spells. "We appreciate the support provided by partners; getting clean drinking water is becoming difficult without this support."

Machar Butic, the community chief of Kwerjik, expressed gratitude to both governments for the infrastructure upgrade. "We have received a water point," Butic said, noting that a previous pump had broken down and forced residents back to unsafe sources. "We appreciate Turkiye for providing Kwerjik with clean drinking water, and we want services to be provided so that we are comfortable."

Development partnership

Osman Turk, the TDV's African representative, affirmed Ankara's commitment to supporting what he called "brothers and sisters" in South Sudan during the opening ceremony. "We are happy and excited to be here in Kwerjik," Turk said, emphasizing that the foundation intends to undertake additional projects to strengthen bilateral ties. "Water is very important for everybody, and this facility must be protected from damage."

Albino Mayom Awer, the youth representative in Kwerjik, noted that the initiative reflects deepening bilateral ties. "We thank the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation for the support given to the citizens of South Sudan," he said. Suzan Karaba, the women's representative, told Anadolu that school children previously traveled long distances to fetch unsafe water, highlighting the persistent challenges of water scarcity in neighboring communities.