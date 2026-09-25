



Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Thursday extended condolences to Kazakhstan following the deaths of nine servicemen during a naval exercise in the Caspian Sea, vowing solidarity with the Central Asian nation as search teams hunted for seven missing troops.

In a statement issued Thursday, the ministry expressed profound grief over the incident that struck the Mangystau region. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives that occurred today (24 September) during a military exercise conducted by the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan off the coast of Aktau," the ministry said. Officials emphasized Ankara's support for Astana during the difficult period, adding: "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Kazakhstan."

Training mission tragedy

Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry reported that 19 servicemen were swept into the sea when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds intensified during a training mission off Aktau. Nine personnel were confirmed killed and three were rescued from the water, while search and rescue operations continued throughout Thursday for the remaining seven missing troops, according to the ministry.

Rescue efforts ongoing

Relevant units were dispatched to the area to assist in the search efforts, according to Kazakh officials. The exercise was being conducted in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region on the Caspian Sea coast when the tragedy struck early Thursday.