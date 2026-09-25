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Erdogan says UN structure fails humanity, demands veto abolition

Erdogan says UN structure fails humanity, demands veto abolition

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01:01, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 01:06, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Erdogan says UN structure fails humanity, demands veto abolition
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) meets with journalists at the Turkevi Center in New York, United States, on September 24, 2026. He is attending the 81st United Nations General Assembly, which brings together leaders and senior representatives of UN member states.

Erdogan told journalists at the Turkish House in New York that the existing UN structure, which allows five permanent members to override the will of 190 countries, cannot fulfill its promise to humanity, urging a stronger General Assembly with term-limited elected members.


Speaking to journalists at the Turkish House in New York following his participation in the 81st UN General Assembly session, Erdogan said the existing structure — in which the will of more than 190 countries is constrained by five permanent members — cannot adequately uphold global stability and justice. "Let the veto mechanism be abolished. Let us move from a UN model that protects only five members to a mechanism that encompasses all members," he said. The president proposed a stronger General Assembly in which elected members serve defined terms and must regain the international community's confidence to secure re-election.

"The world no longer needs new walls, but new bridges," Erdogan said. He emphasized that the issue extends beyond securing greater influence for Türkiye to ensuring that Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Islamic world and Europe are fairly represented through their own experiences and will. "This unjust structure cannot maintain global stability and peace, uphold the fundamental principles it espouses, or fulfill its promise to humanity," he added.

Gaza Ceasefire and Middle East Peace

Addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Erdogan stated that lasting peace in the Middle East remains impossible without ending the bloodshed, establishing a permanent ceasefire and ensuring Palestinians have a dignified future in their own homeland. He noted that while Hamas and almost all parties have demonstrated willingness and taken positive steps toward the peace plan, Israel continues its attacks and undermines these efforts. "The international community, particularly the United States, must make Israel comply with this plan," he said.

Erdogan emphasized that ending the war alone would prove insufficient without mechanisms to prevent renewed conflict, accelerated reconstruction in Gaza and guarantees for the Palestinian people's political future. He pointed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' absence from the UN for two consecutive years as clear evidence of deepening injustice in the international system. "Had UN reform been carried out in those years, preventing conflicts and wars in our region and around the world today would have been entirely possible," he said.

Türkiye-US Relations and Defense

Erdogan said Ankara and Washington aim to make 2027 — the centennial of diplomatic relations — a milestone year for bilateral ties, noting that he and US President Donald Trump share similar views on the anniversary's importance. He highlighted progress on Türkiye's potential return to the F-35 program, stating that Trump expressed a positive position during their discussions at NATO. "We expect this will now turn into concrete steps," Erdogan said, adding that contacts on the issue were continuing.

The president also cited ongoing talks with the UK regarding Eurofighter jets and emphasized the importance of Türkiye's domestic defense industry, including the KAAN fighter jet and indigenous air defense systems. "Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States. We aim to make the most of this important history between the two friendly countries," he said.

Regional Security and Black Sea

Erdogan warned that the Black Sea must not become a front in the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that Ankara is accelerating diplomatic efforts to restore the grain corridor and ensure maritime security. "Black Sea security is very important for us and our region. The Black Sea is not a front in this war and must never become one," he said. He noted that Türkiye had clearly stated it does not accept attacks on commercial vessels regardless of who carries them out, and had received a positive response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding restoration of the corridor.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Erdogan stressed that tensions affect not only regional states but also Europe, Asia, energy markets, transportation and the daily lives of millions of people. "Every tension in the Strait of Hormuz directly affects not only regional countries but also Europe, Asia, energy markets, transportation and the daily lives of millions of people," he said. He endorsed the Mecca Defense Agreement as a strong step toward institutionalizing regional solutions for regional problems, noting that external powers prescribing security solutions often leave behind greater instability.

Terror-Free Process and Iraq

Regarding the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, Erdogan described it as a long-term effort to resolve a nearly half-century problem rather than a short-term matter, stating that the terrorist PKK organization must physically lay down its arms and complete disbandment for the legal framework to take effect. "The process is progressing step by step under the control of the relevant units," he said, expressing confidence that national unity and solidarity would close the terrorism chapter.

On bilateral relations, Erdogan said talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had established positive momentum, covering the future administration of Sinjar — where Iraqi government authority would be established — and the handover of the Basika base. "With our neighbor Iraq, we now want to talk more about the Development Road Project, increasing our mutual trade volume, stability, peace and prosperity, rather than terrorism," he said.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganun general assemblyun reformun vetotürkiye-us relationsf-35 programgaza ceasefireterror-free türkiyepkkblack sea grain corridor
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