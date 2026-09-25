



Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for using the UN General Assembly podium to level "baseless accusations" against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying such rhetoric was incompatible with the organization's ideals of peace, law and dialogue.

ICC warrant amid Gaza conflict

Writing in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran referenced the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu, issued over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. He said the Israeli leader's remarks targeting Erdogan could not "make his massacres, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the proceedings before international law invisible."

Ankara's stance on Palestinian rights

Duran noted that Netanyahu has become increasingly isolated as the international community witnesses the devastation unfolding in Gaza. He added that "Under the leadership of our President, Türkiye will continue to defend the rights of the oppressed, including our Palestinian brothers and sisters, a more just world, and peace; and to stand against injustice and oppression."

The statement comes as the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Netanyahu remains in effect over the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military operations have caused widespread destruction and civilian casualties.