US President Donald Trump emphasized improving relations with China during a state dinner honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping, asserting that ties have never been stronger despite divergent political systems. "As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we've never gotten along better," he said.

The dinner formed part of ongoing efforts to stabilize ties between Washington and Beijing amid strategic competition.

Ceremonial Exchange

Trump presented Xi with a gift created by an American artist in collaboration with First Lady Melania Trump. "In that spirit of friendship, it's my honor to present President Xi with a gift made by an extraordinary American artist, one of the greatest in the world and designed in personal collaboration with Melania and myself," he said.