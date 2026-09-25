Home
World
Asia
Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish ministers discuss urgent defense meeting

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish ministers discuss urgent defense meeting

Elif Şanlı
07:48, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 08:00, 25/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish ministers discuss urgent defense meeting
File photo

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye held consultations in New York on Friday to arrange an urgent meeting of military chiefs tasked with examining support mechanisms for Riyadh under the Mecca defense pact, following recent attacks on the Kingdom's critical infrastructure.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani and Turkish counterparts Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan convened at the Kingdom's UN mission in New York on Friday to review preparations for an urgent meeting of the three countries' chiefs of staff. The proposed military gathering will examine specific mechanisms for supporting Riyadh under the Mecca defense agreement, according to the Saudi Gazette. The ministers discussed ongoing arrangements for the high-level defense meeting, which comes amid heightened regional tensions.

The Mecca defense pact stipulates that an attack against any one of its signatories constitutes an attack against all parties. During the New York consultations, the ministers "strongly condemned" attacks attempting to target Mecca as well as civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Gazette reported. The trilateral framework — signed by the three Muslim-majority nations — commits members to collective defense and mutual assistance in times of aggression.

Regional Stability

The diplomats also reviewed the latest regional developments and stressed the importance of upholding international law, maintaining good-neighborly relations, and respecting state sovereignty while avoiding interference in internal affairs. They underlined the importance of ensuring the security and freedom of maritime navigation in regional waters, a priority for Gulf security. The discussions reflected growing concerns about threats to critical infrastructure and shipping lanes.

The ministers renewed their commitment to working toward sustainable peace and stability in the region, supporting efforts to de-escalate tensions and advancing peaceful solutions to ongoing crises. The urgent chiefs of staff meeting is expected to convene in the coming weeks to formalize defense coordination mechanisms under the pact. The trilateral cooperation framework represents a significant security alignment between the Gulf, South Asian and Turkish defense establishments.

Titles :prince faisal bin farhanishaq darhakan fidanmecca defense pactsaudi arabiapakistantürkiyenew yorkunited nationsgulf security
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026