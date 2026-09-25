Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned the UN General Assembly on Thursday that the multilateral system faces mounting strain from ongoing conflicts, calling for stronger international action on Palestine and Iran while rejecting any future role for Hamas in the region. Speaking in New York, Albanese said Canberra would continue to oppose illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that such actions damage the prospect of peace. "We will continue to speak out against actions that damage that prospect of peace, including illegal settlements in the West Bank," he said, adding that Australia would also "continue to oppose any role for the terrorists of Hamas in Palestine's future."

On Iran, Albanese said the conflict had taken a severe toll on the Middle East and caused a devastating impact on the global economy. Australia is calling for an immediate ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of freedom of navigation and trade, he told delegates. He also urged Tehran to halt what he called indiscriminate attacks across the region and abandon any effort to obtain nuclear weapons.

Technology and institutional reform

Albanese devoted much of his address to artificial intelligence, saying the technology could transform health care, productivity and economic growth but posed serious risks without proper safeguards. "We can't ignore AI or prevent it," he said, arguing that governments must "shape artificial intelligence development, rather than be passively shaped by it." He cited a recent incident in which an AI agent infiltrated an Australian government website, calling the breach unacceptable and noting Canberra's efforts to establish standards governing the technology.

The Australian leader also called for comprehensive UN reform and stronger representation for small and middle powers on the global stage, while pledging to elevate Pacific nations' voices on climate change, development and security. "Australia stands for a safer world, where no country dominates and no country is dominated," he said, emphasizing greater international action on climate change. Canberra has positioned itself as an advocate for middle power influence in multilateral forums.