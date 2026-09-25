Netanyahu UN speech triggers global '#Century's Murderer' backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York as numerous country representatives walked out in protest, leaving the hall largely empty during his remarks. The Israeli leader, accused of genocide in Gaza, also faced large crowds gathered outside the venue.

Protests extend beyond the assembly hall

Demonstrators supporting Palestine assembled outside the UN headquarters, arguing that it was "unfair" for Netanyahu to address the General Assembly while continuing aggressive policies against Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and regional countries. The protests reflected growing international frustration over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Social media campaign amplifies criticism

A wave of online protest accompanied the walkouts, with the hashtag #NetanyahuCenturysMurderer — meaning "Century's Murderer Netanyahu" — rising rapidly during his speech. The tag quickly became a top trend in Türkiye and globally, as users across multiple platforms shared criticism of the Israeli prime minister.

International isolation deepens

The walkouts and online backlash underscored Netanyahu's growing isolation on the world stage. The 81st UN General Assembly in New York has become a focal point for demonstrations against Israeli policies, with Palestine supporters demanding accountability for actions in Gaza and the West Bank.