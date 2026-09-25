Home
World
Middle East
Türkiye demands UN reform as Erdogan addresses General Assembly

Türkiye demands UN reform as Erdogan addresses General Assembly

Elif Şanlı
13:28, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:40, 25/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye demands UN reform as Erdogan addresses General Assembly
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's call for United Nations reform and emphasized Ankara's global diplomatic role during the 81st General Assembly in New York, stressing that "the world is bigger than five" while holding bilateral talks with US, British and other world leaders.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying that "the world is bigger than five" while calling for comprehensive reform of the Security Council and positioning Türkiye as a leading advocate for global justice.

UN reform and global justice

Speaking before delegates during the high-level meetings week, Erdogan said the UN has proven unable to prevent conflicts across the past three decades — a period he described as the bloodiest in recent history citing bloodshed in Myanmar, Darfur, Ukraine, Palestine and Lebanon — and noted that inviting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas only via video link rather than in person constituted an injustice. He stated that Gaza has become the world's largest graveyard with 74,000 innocent citizens killed, mostly women and children, emphasizing that Asian workers and African nations currently face mounting capitalist threats and calling for a new global paradigm based on income equality and enhanced connectivity through roads, transport and energy infrastructure that would allow society to follow economic development.

The Turkish president highlighted Türkiye's resilient economy, top-tier defense industry and integral role within Europe as assets for advancing this agenda, referencing the recent NATO summit in Ankara as evidence of the country's security commitments and its unwavering desire to improve rather than abolish the UN system. He called for a Turkish director to lead the Food and Agriculture Organization and proposed hosting the COP 31 climate summit in Antalya, with the Presidential Office releasing a trilingual book in English, Arabic and Turkish featuring his address to underscore Ankara's 360-degree approach to foreign policy — a strategy first articulated by MIT head Ibrahim Kalin in 2018.

Bilateral diplomacy

Erdogan held face-to-face meetings with leaders from Poland, Japan, Bangladesh, Senegal and Qatar alongside US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the four-day visit, discussing defense cooperation, trade partnerships and educational exchanges while connecting with the Turkish business community in New York. The president attended a reception hosted by Trump for heads of state at a downtown hotel, emphasizing that Ankara maintains strong bilateral ties with London regardless of whether Conservative or Labour governments hold power and does not play merely to a domestic gallery, as the 81st General Assembly session runs through September 2027.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganun general assemblyunga 81united nations reformpalestinegaza striptürkiye foreign policyandy burnhamantalya cop 31
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026