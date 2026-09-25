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Fidan attends Mecca defense pact talks in New York

Fidan attends Mecca defense pact talks in New York

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10:45, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:58, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Fidan attends Mecca defense pact talks in New York
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends the Mecca Agreement Foreign Ministers Meeting for Joint Defense on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and poses for a photo with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (L) and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (C) in New York, United States, on September 24, 2026.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in New York on Thursday to discuss progress in institutionalizing the Mecca defense pact, as the three nations work to deepen collective security cooperation and establish permanent coordination mechanisms, according to diplomatic sources.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened with his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts in New York on Thursday to advance the institutionalization of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, according to diplomatic sources.

Trilateral talks on defense pact

The meeting brought together Fidan, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and Pakistan’s Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session. The ministers assessed progress in technical negotiations aimed at establishing permanent cooperation structures under the August accord. They also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, the sources added.

August accord background

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed the defense agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca last August, pledging to strengthen collective security and deepen defense cooperation. The pact commits the three nations to coordinated measures promoting regional stability. Thursday’s discussions focused on translating the political commitment into institutional mechanisms.

Bilateral with Egyptian counterpart

Separately, Fidan held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in New York. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the encounter via NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform, without providing further details regarding the substance of the discussions.

Titles :hakan fidanfaisal bin farhanmohammad ishaq darmecca joint defense agreementtürkiye saudi arabia pakistanun general assemblybadr abdelatty
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