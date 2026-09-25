Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend the Mecca Defense Alliance Chiefs of Staff Meeting, the National Defense Ministry announced.

Defense pact background

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan established the Mecca Defense Alliance during an August summit in the holy city. The trilateral pact pledges to strengthen collective security and deepen defense cooperation among the three powers.

High-level military talks

"Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu will travel to Saudi Arabia today to attend the Mecca Defense Alliance Chiefs of Staff Meeting," the ministry said. Officials provided no further details on the agenda.

The August agreement marked the first institutionalized security framework linking Ankara, Riyadh and Islamabad. Friday's meeting represents the first chiefs of staff-level gathering convened under the alliance.