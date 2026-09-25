



Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Rantis west of Ramallah overnight Thursday, setting fire to three vehicles and scribbling hostile slogans on buildings before residents confronted the group and drove them from the area, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

The assailants infiltrated the village under cover of darkness and began vandalizing property with threatening graffiti, the sources said. Village residents mobilized to confront the group, forcing the settlers to flee after partially burning the vehicles, according to the same sources.

Settlement Outpost Raises Fears

An illegal Israeli settlement outpost was established several months ago near Palestinian homes in Rantis — a presence that has raised concerns among residents that such attacks could continue and expand, the sources noted. The village has endured a series of similar assaults in recent months alongside other Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, they added.

Escalation Across West Bank

The incident comes amid a marked escalation in settler violence across the occupied territory, including assaults on civilians, arson attacks on homes and vehicles, destruction of agricultural land, and restrictions on farmers' access to their fields. Israeli forces have intensified incursions and operations in the West Bank since launching the offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others, according to Palestinian health officials.