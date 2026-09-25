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Iraq's Najaf airport suspends flights to and from Iran

Iraq's Najaf airport suspends flights to and from Iran

Elif Şanlı
13:29, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:49, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Iraq's Najaf airport suspends flights to and from Iran
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Najaf International Airport announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran effective Sept. 25, citing directives from competent authorities, as regional aviation routes face mounting disruption following Washington's decision to ground Iranian airlines worldwide.

The administration of Najaf International Airport on Friday suspended all flights to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran effective immediately, citing official directives issued by competent authorities, according to a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

The airport administration said in a statement: "Based on official directives issued by the competent authorities, it has been decided to suspend all incoming and outgoing flights to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran starting at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday), Sept. 25, 2026, until further notice," adding that any decision to resume operations would be announced officially.

Regional aviation restrictions

The suspension comes days after Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced Tuesday the cancellation of flights from Tehran to Baghdad and Muscat effective early Wednesday, tightening air restrictions between the neighboring states.

The developments follow remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday that operations by Iranian airlines worldwide would halt as of Sept. 23 under sanctions targeting Tehran's aviation sector.

Operational directives

Airport authorities instructed relevant parties to implement necessary measures and inform airlines and other operators immediately, emphasizing that any decision to resume flights would be announced through official channels without providing a specific timeline for the reopening of the route.

Titles :najaf international airportiraqiranscott bessentus sanctionsbaghdadflight suspensionmiddle east
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