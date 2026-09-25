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Trump warned Xi that Chinese aid to Iran 'totally unacceptable': Envoy

Trump warned Xi that Chinese aid to Iran 'totally unacceptable': Envoy

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17:14, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 17:26, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Trump warned Xi that Chinese aid to Iran 'totally unacceptable': Envoy
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US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Friday that President Donald Trump warned Xi Jinping during White House talks that any Chinese assistance to Iran would be "totally unacceptable," stressing that Washington views such aid as a threat to regional stability despite lacking direct evidence of military support.


US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Friday that President Donald Trump warned his Chinese counterpart during White House talks that any assistance to Iran would be "totally unacceptable," citing concerns over potential indirect support for Tehran. Speaking to CNBC, Perdue stated that the issue has been a recurring subject in bilateral discussions. "We made it very clear to them weeks ago that any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence, or parts, or military equipment, was totally unacceptable," Perdue said. "President Trump made that very clear again yesterday."

Indirect Support Concerns

Perdue acknowledged that Washington has no direct evidence of China helping Tehran keep the contested Strait of Hormuz closed, though he noted suspicions of indirect assistance. "There's been indirect support, we think, but there's no direct evidence," he said, adding that US officials have conveyed their concerns to Beijing. Despite the tensions, Perdue said both leaders agreed that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open.

Diplomatic Outreach

He also noted that Beijing appears to be heeding US warnings. "We've seen evidence that they have listened to us, they've pulled some things down," Perdue said. Trump said the two countries have "never gotten along better," while acknowledging that they "represent different systems." Xi described the discussions as "sincere and in-depth exchanges" that provided "new strategic guidance" for bilateral relations as China remains one of the largest importers of Iranian oil, with bilateral trade climbing to over $41 billion last year.

Titles :donald trumpxi jinpingdavid perdueiranchinastrait of hormuzus-china relationswhite house
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