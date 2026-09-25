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First lady of Türkiye hopes UN General Assembly brings global peace

First lady of Türkiye hopes UN General Assembly brings global peace

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17:20, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 17:33, 25/09/2026, Friday
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First lady of Türkiye hopes UN General Assembly brings global peace
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Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan

First lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan said she hopes the 81st session of the UN General Assembly will bring benefit to humanity through new diplomatic bonds and foster greater global consensus, as heads of state gather in New York to address pressing international security and economic challenges.

First lady Emine Erdogan on Friday expressed hope that the 81st UN General Assembly will deliver tangible benefits for humanity through strengthened diplomatic ties, stating that the intensive negotiations under way in New York could foster the global consensus needed to address mounting security and economic pressures.

Call for global consensus

Posting on NSosyal, Erdogan emphasized the potential for the assembly to forge new international bonds. "I hope that the 81st UN General Assembly will bring benefit to all humanity through the decisions that will be taken and the new bonds that will be established. I hope that this intensive diplomatic activity will contribute to the consensus and tranquility that the world needs," she said.

Assembly agenda

The 81st session formally commenced on Sept. 8, with the high-level General Debate opening Tuesday in New York under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all." Heads of state and government are attending the gathering to address major international security, geopolitical and economic issues.

The high-level General Debate is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 28.

Titles :emine erdoganemine erdoğanun general assemblyunited nationsnew yorkdiplomacy81st unga session
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