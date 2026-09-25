



US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "very productive," declaring that "tremendous things will be happening" between Washington and Beijing following their high-level discussions on security and emerging technologies. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: "Very productive meeting with President Xi for both the U.S.A. and China. Tremendous things will be happening."

Trump said the two leaders had reached immediate consensus on terminology during their discussions, claiming Xi endorsed a rebrand of artificial intelligence. "Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE," Trump posted. "That would be 'SUPER!' Everyone last night agreed, also."

Three-day state visit

Xi has been conducting a three-day state visit to the United States since Wednesday, his second since 2015, which included bilateral talks and a state dinner on Thursday. The Chinese leader said the two presidents held "sincere and in-depth exchanges" and reached common understanding on several issues, adding that the discussions provided "new strategic guidance" for China-US relations.

Trump acknowledged that the two countries "represent different systems" but maintained they had "never gotten along better," according to statements released by both delegations. Ahead of Thursday's talks, Trump noted that decisions made on pressing issues concerning security, technology and super intelligence "can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come."