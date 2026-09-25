



Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday called for strengthened international cooperation to expand the global halal economy. Speaking at the official opening of the 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026) and Global Halal Summit 2026 (GHaS 2026) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), he urged policymakers and businesses to translate growing sector demand into concrete trade opportunities. The ceremony brought together foreign delegations, government officials and industry representatives from around the world.

'Turn ambition into trade and jobs'

Zahid noted that only 14.7 percent of halal-certified companies in Malaysia currently export, stressing the need to help more businesses compete internationally. "Certification is only the beginning of that journey," he said. "To realize our ambition, we must help more of these companies compete abroad."

The deputy prime minister highlighted Malaysia's recent trade successes, noting that MIHAS events in Dubai and Shanghai generated 2.2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($540 million) and 3.2 billion ringgit ($785 million) in sales respectively. "Let us turn that shared ambition into trade, investment and jobs," Zahid said. "Our work must continue beyond this gathering. Success will only be measured by the barriers we remove, the partnerships that endure, and the businesses that reach new markets."

Building trust through integrity

Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Religious Affairs Zulkifli Hasan said the halal sector's development relies on Shariah principles, integrity and ethics to establish trust. "Halal is not simply a matter of standards, certification or trade," he stated. Zulkifli added that JAKIM's Malaysian Halal Certification System creates a "chain of trust" strengthening international confidence in halal products.

Zulkifli noted that Malaysia remains committed to expanding its role through innovation, technology and strategic cooperation. GHaS 2026 runs under the theme "Shariah and Integrity: Empowering the Global Halal Ecosystem," while MIHAS 2026 continues through September 26 at MITEC under the banner "Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience," gathering global industry representatives across the halal economy.