Home
Economy
Business
Malaysia urges global cooperation to expand halal economy

Malaysia urges global cooperation to expand halal economy

Yenişafak English AA
11:32, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:35, 25/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Malaysia urges global cooperation to expand halal economy
AA
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia seeks to turn growing global demand for halal products into concrete trade and investment opportunities, urging international partners to remove barriers and expand market access for certified businesses seeking to compete abroad.


Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday called for strengthened international cooperation to expand the global halal economy. Speaking at the official opening of the 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026) and Global Halal Summit 2026 (GHaS 2026) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), he urged policymakers and businesses to translate growing sector demand into concrete trade opportunities. The ceremony brought together foreign delegations, government officials and industry representatives from around the world.

'Turn ambition into trade and jobs'

Zahid noted that only 14.7 percent of halal-certified companies in Malaysia currently export, stressing the need to help more businesses compete internationally. "Certification is only the beginning of that journey," he said. "To realize our ambition, we must help more of these companies compete abroad."

The deputy prime minister highlighted Malaysia's recent trade successes, noting that MIHAS events in Dubai and Shanghai generated 2.2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($540 million) and 3.2 billion ringgit ($785 million) in sales respectively. "Let us turn that shared ambition into trade, investment and jobs," Zahid said. "Our work must continue beyond this gathering. Success will only be measured by the barriers we remove, the partnerships that endure, and the businesses that reach new markets."

Building trust through integrity

Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Religious Affairs Zulkifli Hasan said the halal sector's development relies on Shariah principles, integrity and ethics to establish trust. "Halal is not simply a matter of standards, certification or trade," he stated. Zulkifli added that JAKIM's Malaysian Halal Certification System creates a "chain of trust" strengthening international confidence in halal products.

Zulkifli noted that Malaysia remains committed to expanding its role through innovation, technology and strategic cooperation. GHaS 2026 runs under the theme "Shariah and Integrity: Empowering the Global Halal Ecosystem," while MIHAS 2026 continues through September 26 at MITEC under the banner "Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience," gathering global industry representatives across the halal economy.

Titles :ahmad zahid hamidizulkifli hasanmalaysiakuala lumpurhalal economymihas 2026global halal summit 2026jakimhalal certificationislamic economy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026