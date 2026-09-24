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US investments in Türkiye shift to AI, high-tech sectors

US investments in Türkiye shift to AI, high-tech sectors

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15:05, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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US investments in Türkiye shift to AI, high-tech sectors
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AmCham Türkiye Chair Emre Karter said US investment trends are shifting away from capital-intensive models toward high-value sectors like artificial intelligence and cloud computing, noting that American firms increasingly view Türkiye as a regional hub for technology transfer while bilateral trade targets $100 billion.

American investments in Türkiye are pivoting from capital- and labor-intensive industries toward high-value technology sectors including artificial intelligence and cloud computing, according to the head of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Türkiye. Emre Karter told Anadolu Agency that the shift reflects Ankara’s advanced industrial base and skilled workforce, positioning the country as a critical hub for US firms seeking access to European, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian markets.

Trade momentum and investment flows

Bilateral economic ties have accelerated in recent years as Türkiye and the US pursue a joint trade volume target of $100 billion. The trade volume between the two countries reached $38 billion last year and is projected to climb more than 10% to $42-43 billion by year-end, with officials expecting $50 billion within two years if current growth persists.

Direct US investments in Türkiye totaled approximately $16 billion between 2003 and 2025 through more than 2,300 American enterprises operating in the country, while Turkish firms expanded into the US market with around $14 billion in direct investments over the same period. "Trade, energy agreements, and mutual investments are complementary elements in reaching the $100 billion target, but increasing investments in high-value-added sectors and strengthening Turkish firms on a global scale will play a key role in achieving sustainable growth," Karter said, noting that maintaining the active status of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) mechanism will be crucial.

High-value sectors and supply chains

Karter stated that American investors are increasingly concentrated in healthcare, aviation, energy, technology, and chemicals. "Further strengthening the investment environment is possible through better understanding the expectations of American firms investing in Türkiye’s high-value-added sectors, such as healthcare, aviation, energy, technology, and chemicals," he said.

The US represents Türkiye’s second-largest export market and fifth-largest import market, with Karter advising Turkish companies to scale up export capacities to meet American volume and standards in aerospace, automotive supply, and life sciences. "From management to research and development (R&D) and from production to logistics, a significant portion of AmCham member companies position Türkiye as a regional hub for many critical operational functions, while one-third of our members conduct their operations in 80 countries from Türkiye," he noted.

Emerging technologies and future growth

AmCham views Türkiye as a multifaceted regional center for management, production, and technology amid global supply chain restructuring. Karter highlighted significant potential for increased US investment in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data centers, software, e-commerce, fintech, renewable energy, and health sciences.

"There’s a significant potential for an increase in US investments in high-value-added fields like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data centers, software, e-commerce, fintech, renewable energy, and health sciences in the coming period, so facilitating access to financing, strengthening macroeconomic stability, supporting a transparent and predictable regulatory environment, and enhancing consultation mechanisms between the public and private sectors will massively contribute to transforming this potential into new investments," he added. Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office has established regional center-focused incentives functioning as a "one-stop shop" to bolster investor confidence, Karter noted.

Titles :emre karteramcham türkiyeus türkiye tradeartificial intelligencetrade and investment framework agreementforeign direct investmenttechnology transferinvestment and finance office
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