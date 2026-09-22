The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association is preparing to host its flagship international fair in Istanbul this week, targeting $5 billion in trade volume through intensive bilateral business meetings that will bring together hundreds of companies and thousands of global buyers from over 100 countries.

Strategic sectors on display

The three-day MUSIAD Expo opens Wednesday with over 300 companies from strategic industries — machinery, automation, energy, construction materials and food — displaying products across 15,000 square meters, according to association head Burhan Ozdemir. Ozdemir said the organization aims to achieve at least $5 billion in trade volume through commercial diplomacy connecting producers from Türkiye with international buyers. The fair serves as a meeting point for industrialists, entrepreneurs and investors seeking expansion into new markets.

Global participation

More than 50,000 professional visitors from 114 countries are expected alongside over 400 procurement delegations from 70 countries, Ozdemir noted. The event offers global trade professionals a platform to establish direct business connections without intermediaries. Participants include representatives from industry, agriculture and technology sectors looking to forge partnerships with exporters based in Türkiye.

AI transformation forum

Concurrent with the expo, the 29th International Business Forum will convene on Wednesday under the theme "The Transformation of Humanity and the Business World in the Age of AI." The gathering will address technological disruption and the future of commercial adaptation. The three-day expo runs through Friday.