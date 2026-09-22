Türkiye's machinery exports hit $18.8B in eight months
The Machinery Exporters Association reported that Türkiye's machinery sector generated $18.8 billion in foreign revenue during the first eight months of 2026, posting a modest year-on-year increase driven by higher unit prices despite declining shipment volumes.
Türkiye's machinery sector generated $18.8 billion in exports during the January-August period, posting a 1% year-on-year rise according to Tuesday data from the Machinery Exporters Association (MAIB). While shipment volumes fell 6.8%, higher unit prices drove the value increase.
Germany, US lead destination markets
Germany remained the leading destination with $2.2 billion in imports, up 7.8%, while the United States followed with $1.6 billion, surging 29.4%. Double-digit gains also occurred in Egypt, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
Contractions in Iraq and Russia
Iraq and Russia posted declines exceeding 30%, the association reported. MAIB tracks all machinery shipments including free zone transactions.